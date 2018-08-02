Launchways Partners with LifeCare to Provide a Best-in-Class Employee Discount Program

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchways today announced a partnership with LifeCare to offer clients employee discounts through LifeMart. LifeMart is the premier employee discount platform, offering thousands of discounts on child care, car rentals, hotels, computers, cell phones, event tickets, gyms, and more.

Launchways will offer the LifeMart program as an additional perk of being a Launchways benefits client. "We are so excited to be offering this additional value add to our benefits clients via the LifeMart employee discount platform. We hope LifeMart discounts will allow our clients to provide their employees immense value," said Launchways President, Gary Schafer.

LifeMart helps employers:

Offer a free high value benefit to employees

Save administrators time by managing the discount program

Take all the credit for helping their employees save time and money

Launchways CEO, James Taylor, noted "Keeping our product offerings cutting edge is what we do at Launchways and we're always looking for new ways to help our clients provide more value in their employee benefits programs. We believe LifeMart is the perfect addition to our suite of benefits solutions."

Launchways designs innovative, cost-effective employee benefits programs for growing businesses. Please visit www.launchways.com to learn more.

About Launchways

Launchways provides business leaders with the resources and guidance they need to build scalable people processes to support long-term growth. Founded in 2009, Launchways has helped thousands of companies better approach the people side of their business through strategic solutions for human resources, employee benefits, and business insurance. For more information, please visit www.launchways.com.

About LifeCare

LifeCare provides employer-sponsored work-life benefits to 61,000 clients, including Fortune 500 companies and large branches of the federal government, representing 100 million members nationwide. In addition to MilkShip, LifeCare also provides a full suite of work-life solutions that save members time with personal life needs such as Backup Care Connection, Senior Care Management, Homework Connection, BenConnect, and Mothers@Work. LifeCare also operates LifeMart, an online discount shopping website that provides real savings on everyday products and needs. LifeCare is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

SOURCE Launchways

Related Links

http://www.launchways.com

