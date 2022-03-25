Laundry Care Market Size to Grow by USD 21.88 Billion | Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension to Boost Growth | Technavio

Mar 25, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry care market potential growth difference will increase by USD 21.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
To know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read our FREE Sample
Report.
Laundry Care Market Vendor Analysis
- The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.
- The vendors are focusing on differentiating themselves from each other based on product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market.
- Vendors such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Pl are offering VANISH liquid detergent which provides amazing, effective and safe stain removal for fabric material.
- To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors will focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
View Report Overview to Know more about the Vendors and their strategic initiatives
Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension, shift from traditional laundry care products, and improved packaging solutions for laundry care products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, balancing production cost, price, and quality of products, biodegradation and biohazard risks, and low penetration of advanced laundry care products in developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Laundry Care Market Segmentation Analysis
- Product
- Laundry Detergent
The laundry detergent segment held the largest laundry care market share in 2020. Laundry detergent segments accounted for a significant market share. The use of liquid detergents is higher in developed countries like the US, Canada. Liquid detergents are more effective in treating spots and stains as they can remove oil and grease easily. Major vendors are looking for new investments in APAC and other developing countries. Such developments are expected to propel the demand for liquid detergents during the forecast period, which will subsequently contribute to the market growth.
- Fabric Softener
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for laundry care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid globalization, the considerable number of households, growing penetration of washing machines, rising demand for innovative laundry care products, and changes in consumer preferences toward advanced laundry care products will facilitate the laundry care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Download Sample Report for the contribution of each segment
Laundry Care Market Scope Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global laundry care market as a part of the global household products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the laundry care market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Our laundry care market report covers the following areas:
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables to download 3
reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Laundry Care Market Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist laundry care market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the laundry care market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the laundry care market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry care market vendors
Related Reports:
Laundry Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Laundry Care Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 21.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.20
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Church and Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Co.
- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Henkel AG and Co. KGaA
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter and Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article