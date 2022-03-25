Laundry Care Market Size to Grow by USD 21.88 Billion | Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension to Boost Growth | Technavio

Laundry Care Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants.

The vendors are focusing on differentiating themselves from each other based on product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market.

Vendors such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Pl are offering VANISH liquid detergent which provides amazing, effective and safe stain removal for fabric material.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors will focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Report Overview to Know more about the Vendors and their strategic initiatives

Factors such as product innovation and portfolio extension, shift from traditional laundry care products, and improved packaging solutions for laundry care products will offer immense growth opportunities. However, balancing production cost, price, and quality of products, biodegradation and biohazard risks, and low penetration of advanced laundry care products in developing regions will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Laundry Care Market Segmentation Analysis

Product

Laundry Detergent

The laundry detergent segment held the largest laundry care market share in 2020. Laundry detergent segments accounted for a significant market share. The use of liquid detergents is higher in developed countries like the US, Canada . Liquid detergents are more effective in treating spots and stains as they can remove oil and grease easily. Major vendors are looking for new investments in APAC and other developing countries. Such developments are expected to propel the demand for liquid detergents during the forecast period, which will subsequently contribute to the market growth.

Fabric Softener



Others

Geography

APAC

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for laundry care in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rapid globalization, the considerable number of households, growing penetration of washing machines, rising demand for innovative laundry care products, and changes in consumer preferences toward advanced laundry care products will facilitate the laundry care market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Download Sample Report for the contribution of each segment

Laundry Care Market Scope Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global laundry care market as a part of the global household products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the laundry care market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Our laundry care market report covers the following areas:

Laundry Care Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist laundry care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laundry care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laundry care market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry care market vendors

Laundry Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 21.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Kao Corp.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio