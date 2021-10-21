Laundry Care Market to grow by USD 21.88 bn from 2021 to 2025|Product Innovation And Portfolio Extension to Boost Market Growth|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The product innovation and portfolio extension and shift from traditional laundry care products are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as balancing production cost, price, and quality of products will challenge market growth.

The laundry care market report is segmented by product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for laundry care in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.



Colgate-Palmolive Co.



Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA



Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Laundry Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.22% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 21.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Kao Corp., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

