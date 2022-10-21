Laundry Care Products Market to observe USD 2.14 Bn incremental growth; Usage of eco-friendly laundry care products to emerge as a key trend -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Laundry Care Products Market by Distribution channel, Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.14 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the household products industry. Some of the factors considered include the consumer population, increasing disposable income, revenue generated by vendors, new product launches, and per capita income among others.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Care Products Market 2022-2026

Technavio analyzes the laundry care products market by distribution channel (offline and online), product (laundry detergent, fabric softener, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The offline distribution channel accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment includes specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, drugstores, convenience stores, clubhouse stores, and department stores. Retailers are introducing new businesses, wider product assortments, attractive pricing, and retail strategies to remain competitive. Vendors are also focusing on the online-to-offline (O2O) business strategy to enhance sales through offline distribution channels and simultaneously promote a digital experience. These factors are driving the growth of the segment. Similarly, by product, the market will witness increased demand for laundry detergent among consumers during the forecast period.

Laundry Care Products Market: Major Growth Trends

The laundry care products market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:

Rapid demand for laundry services

Product innovations leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization

Increased acceptance of liquid detergents

Also, the usage of eco-friendly laundry care products is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. Phosphates are extensively used in detergents to ensure efficient cleaning. However, the phosphate residues, upon entering water bodies promote the growth of toxic bacteria. Hence, governments across the world are imposing stricter regulations on the use of phosphates in detergents and are encouraging the use of eco-friendly products. This is driving vendors to adopt sustainable practices for producing safe, non-toxic, and biodegradable laundry care products. For example, Puracy offers Natural Baby laundry detergent, which contains no phosphates, sulfates, petrochemicals, animal by-products, chlorine, perfumes, gluten, tree nut-based ingredients, dyes, and allergens. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global laundry care market during the forecast period.

Laundry Care Products Market: Key Vendors

Amway Corp.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Fena Pvt. Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Jyothy Labs Ltd

Kao Corp

Lion Corp.

MaddieBrit Products LLC

Laundry Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc, Colgate Palmolive Co., Fena Pvt. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd, Kao Corp, Lion Corp., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Puracy LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc

11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

11.5 Fena Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

11.8 Jyothy Labs Ltd

11.9 Kao Corp

11.10 Lion Corp.

11.11 Unilever PLC

11.12 Venus Laboratories Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

