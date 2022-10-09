Laundry Folding Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 2.39 Billion; Social Factors Driving Adoption Of Laundry Folding Machines to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The laundry folding machine market size is expected to grow by USD 2.39 billion between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The Social factors driving the adoption of laundry folding machines have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the inability of machines to fold clothes of extreme sizes might challenge market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our laundry folding machine market report covers the following areas:

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The laundry Folding Machine Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Apparel Manufacturers



Industrial Launderers



Hotels



Hospitals



Others

The laundry folding machine market share growth by the apparel manufacturers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Apparel manufacturers are the major end-users of laundry folding machines. The increasing use of automation in the apparel industry plays an important role in enhancing the growth of the global laundry folding machine market. Moreover, apparel manufacturers produce and supply garments in bulk to retailers or to wholesale suppliers. Laundry folding machines are mainly used by apparel manufacturers for folding fabrics, textiles, and clothes. These factors will boost segment growth in the near future.

Type

Automatic



Semi-automatic



Manual Folding Machine

The automatic folding machine can handle different various types of clothes regardless of color, size, and material. An automatic laundry folding machine is also designed to steam, de-wrinkle, and even soften each article of clothing, as it gently folds them. It is also cost-effective to build, operate and maintain without compromising robustness. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global laundry folding machine market during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of automated solutions will facilitate the laundry folding machine market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Laundry Folding Machine Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Laundry Folding Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To know more about this rate Request a free sample report .

Laundry Folding Machine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist laundry folding machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the laundry folding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the laundry folding machine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry folding machine market vendors

Laundry Folding Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Consolidated Laundry LLC, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd, and Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Apparel manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Apparel manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Apparel manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Apparel manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Apparel manufacturers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Industrial launderers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Industrial launderers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Industrial launderers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Industrial launderers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Industrial launderers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Hotels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Hotels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Manual folding machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Manual folding machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Manual folding machine - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Manual folding machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Manual folding machine - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 112: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 116: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Consolidated Laundry LLC

Exhibit 123: Consolidated Laundry LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Consolidated Laundry LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Consolidated Laundry LLC - Key offerings

11.4 Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

Exhibit 126: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - Key offerings

11.5 Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.6 Sara Equipments

Exhibit 132: Sara Equipments - Overview



Exhibit 133: Sara Equipments - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Sara Equipments - Key offerings

11.7 Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Exhibit 135: Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 136: Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd - Key offerings

11.8 Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

