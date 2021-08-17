Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil-Free. The iconic formula now in 20 shades.
Best tinted moisturizer for end-of-summer months
Aug 17, 2021, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Mercier, the pioneer of the Flawless Face, launched her now iconic Tinted Moisturizer more than 20 years ago, introducing the French staple to the world. It has since remained a cornerstone of the brand, epitomizing the essence of French beauty as the ultimate skin-perfecting secret to a flawless, no makeup-makeup look.
Recognizing the success of regular Tinted Moisturizer, Laura Mercier developed a beloved oil-free formula that became essential for anyone seeking blurred, matte skin.
Laura Mercier re-introduces the iconic Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free SPF 20, For more details visit https://rb.gy/28bllf
Highlights:
- Delivers the same the same great formula with an expanded shade lineup that covers all skin-tones, from fairest to deepest, providing a perfect match for everyone
- Introducing a more comprehensive shade range, answering to consumers demand
- The new 20 shade lineup addresses consumer need gaps and complements the Laura Mercier shade selection for the cult-favorite regular Tinted Moisturizer
- Provides all day lightweight hydration, never feels greasy or heavy, while comfortably controlling shine with oil-absorbing powders for healthy, blurred matte skin
- Offers new and improved modern packaging designed with an innovative orifice to prevent leakage and improve consumer experience
- Redesigned tube features a new shade band to improve shopability and for instant shade recognition
SOURCE Laura Mercier
Share this article