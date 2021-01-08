Laura Peth Named Mazars Sacramento Office Managing Principal

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm in the US, announced that Laura Peth has been named Office Managing Principal for the Sacramento office, taking over that role from National Healthcare Practice Leader, Gil Enos.

Said Gil, "This leadership change is part of our ongoing strategy to ensure we have highly capable people in the right positions as Mazars' Healthcare Practice continues to rapidly grow. Laura was a natural choice given her success leading the Healthcare Regulatory Compliance Service line. This elevation of her role is particularly gratifying as she has taken on increasing responsibility in the firm, having originally joined us as a Manager over five years ago."

Victor Wahba, Chairman and CEO of Mazars in the US, elaborated, "Mazars is deeply committed to building on our presence in California, and we consider our Sacramento location to be central to that growth. We will continue to expand our Sacramento and Los Angeles teams, to deliver the full range of our exceptional services to clients in the key industries we are focused on including Healthcare, Financial Services and Manufacturing & Distribution sectors."

Laura has more than 15 years' experience with a proven track record of delivering operational leadership, process improvement support, and programmatic development to a variety of healthcare organizations. In addition to her background in professional services, Laura worked at the City of Sacramento Auditor and the California State Auditor, giving her insight that adds value for clients.

"This is an impactful time to be at Mazars, especially within the Healthcare Practice," Laura commented. "Given the ever-evolving regulatory environment and the unique challenges posed by the pandemic, healthcare organizations increasingly require support from experienced professionals and clinicians to best serve their members, patients, staff, and other stakeholders. I look forward to leading the Sacramento office as we continue to deliver value to our healthcare clients throughout the U.S. during these extraordinary times."

Laura holds a Master of Public Affairs (MPA) degree from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from San Diego State University. She also is Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC), Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC), and a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

