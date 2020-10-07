Laura Snyder Joins LeaseLock as Regional Sales Director

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the leading insurtech platform that totally eliminates security deposits, surety bonds and guarantors in rental housing, today announced Laura Snyder has joined the company as Regional Sales Director. She will oversee sales in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Snyder brings nearly two decades of apartment operations experience to her new role, and has a detailed understanding of the pain points facing today's multifamily property managers. Prior to joining LeaseLock, Snyder was a Regional Sales Executive for Valet Living, a full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry. Previously, she served as a Regional Property Manager for Greystar, the largest apartment management company in the U.S. according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. She has also been a Regional Property Manager for ROSS Management Services and Kettler Management.

"Laura's background is an extremely powerful combination. She has worked for one of the industry's most highly regarded supplier partners, and she has extensive experience in multifamily property management," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "She understands today's operators, and she is a strong believer in LeaseLock's ability to change the landscape of apartment leasing by replacing deposits with lease insurance. The addition of Laura is a tremendous development for us as we cement our position as the category leader in deposit replacement."

LeaseLock powers a modern lease experience. Instead of paying a deposit, renters pay a small monthly deposit waiver fee and the property receives $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on the standard plan. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while apartment communities drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt and eliminate deposit administration and liability.

"I love the apartment industry, and I am extremely passionate about how LeaseLock Zero Deposit is transforming multifamily," Snyder said. "I understand the immense challenges operators face in trying to strike the right balance in creating an affordable move-in while also protecting themselves against unpaid rent and unit damage. I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with a company that is finally addressing both residents' and operators' needs in this area."

LeaseLock integrates with all major property management systems, including Yardi, RealPage, Entrata and MRI. The integrated lease experience is seamless and completely native—requiring no out-of-workflow processing while also automating claims for onsite teams.

NMHC Top 50 operator clients include Greystar, Pinnacle, Alliance, FPI, Avenue5, Bell Partners, Harbor Group, The Bainbridge Companies and LMC. Top ownership clients include UBS, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, ColRich, Olive Tree, PGIM, TruAmerica, Eaton Vance, and Goodman Real Estate.

About LeaseLock

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock fully eliminates deposits to deliver a modern lease experience in rental housing—faster, simpler, and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, Calif., LeaseLock has insured over $500 million in leases and is backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock has secured $25 million from leading insurance, technology, and real estate venture funds including Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners, and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

(303) 682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE LeaseLock

Related Links

http://www.leaselock.com

