Laureate Education Completes Divesture of Operations in Honduras

BALTIMORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of its operations in Honduras to Fundación Nasser, transferring control of Fundaempresa, which manages Universidad Tecnológica Centroamericana (UNITEC), including Centro Universitario Tecnológico (CEUTEC).

Fundación Nasser is a not-for-profit foundation with more than 20 years of experience in Honduras, having developed and implemented initiatives focused on education, social development, and entrepreneurship in Honduras.

In announcing the completion of the divestiture, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laureate, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, said: "We are proud of the role that Laureate has played in developing these highly regarded institutions and of our contribution to the expansion and accessibility of higher education in Honduras, which fosters social mobility and provides opportunities for people to improve their lives."

"We wish Fundación Nasser, UNITEC and CEUTEC well as they continue to deliver quality learning experiences and student outcomes."

About Laureate Education, Inc.

At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by our status as one of the world's largest Certified B Corporations® and being the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Adam Smith

Laureate Education, Inc.

[email protected]

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

SOURCE Laureate Education, Inc.