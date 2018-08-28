Laurel At Sunset Announces 3Dazer Hand-Held Laser Measurer Attachment for Smartphones Is Now Available At The Home Depot

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel At Sunset Inc., announced today that the leading home improvement retailer in the United States, The Home Depot will now be selling their 3Dazer Hand-Held Laser Measurer Device Attachment for IOS and Android devices starting February 2019. The 3Dazer Laser Measurer is a one-of-a-kind laser distance measuring solution that attaches to your smartphone and syncs with a project management app (available in the App Store and Google Play). The 3Dazer Laser Measurer will be available on TheHomeDepot.com for $129.99.

The 3Dazer laser measuring device is a revolutionary construction tool that allows contractors, project managers, interior designers and "do-it-yourselfers" to have both an accurate measuring device, and an app that provides data storage of laser measurements and simplifies project management, at their fingertips at all times on the job-site. Additionally, the app can be used independently for project management and collaboration, and is now award-winning, thanks to the 2018 American Business Awards.

"Having the 3Dazer Laser Measurer available at The Home Depot is an exciting opportunity for Laurel at Sunset," said James Shun, CEO of Laurel At Sunset. "Being featured alongside other prestigious brands at such a high-profile retailer is an honor for 3Dazer."

In addition to the 3Dazer laser now being available at The Home Depot, the 3Dazer app has new features available for 2019. The recent update of the 3Dazer app shifts it to more of an in-the-field project management and collaboration mobile solution, rather than just a measuring tool. This will further enhance the user's experience to be able to quickly source information without leaving the app.

Updated Home Page With Information At A Glance

New dashboard with overview of on-going projects and messages



Easy access to app functions



Indication of available storage and summary of contents

Enhanced Messaging With Instant Notifications

Contacts can leave comments via a shared link with no app required



Improved collaboration and ability to attach an image to a message



Instant notifications of new comments

Powerful Browsing Tool

Sketch and label features support in-app browsing to internet resources



Ability to save resource links to easily revisit with one tap



Accessibility of information through the embedded link

