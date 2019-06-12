Laurel Bridge Software at SIIM '19

NEWARK, Del., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, a provider of software solutions that enable health systems to automate and centrally manage their medical imaging workflows, announces their participation in the upcoming Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) Annual Meeting in Aurora, CO, June 26 – 28. Laurel Bridge will be exhibiting in Booth #200; ready to discuss how they can help healthcare organizations solve their complex, mission-critical, medical imaging workflow, & data orchestration challenges. In addition, their own Greg Muller will be a vendor panelist in the following #AskIndustry Session that will occur during the SIIM meeting.

The Shift from Many PACS to One Enterprise PACS: Challenges

Wednesday, June 26 | 12:15 pm – 1:15 pm

Exhibit Hall Theater | Science & Innovation Pavilion | Aurora Hall 2

Join the discussion about what health systems can do to best prepare for a PACS consolidation, and what to look for in a solution that will be shared across traditional facility boundaries.

Laurel Bridge also announces the upcoming release of the Beacon™ – Enterprise Study Q/C Manager that is designed to help centralize and simplify the on-demand Q/C management of DICOM study metadata in the age of enterprise imaging and deconstructed PACS. Beacon will facilitate quality management of DICOM study metadata across disparate clinical IT systems during study import and acquisition, as well as provide Q/C capabilities for medical imaging studies that reside in a PACS archive or VNA.

"Beacon enhances the capability of our routing, fetching and migration suite that centralizes enterprise medical imaging workflow orchestration", says Mark Blair, President and CEO of Laurel Bridge Software. "We continue to work with our customers to identify and solve new challenges that arise as they strive to integrate their disparate clinical IT systems." Healthcare providers commonly look to Laurel Bridge for help in areas including: telemedicine, women's imaging, archive migrations and consolidations, point of care imaging, dictation integration, PACS deconstruction, and integration of AI applications into a post-processing workflow.

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, priors fetching, migration, and worklist management that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care.

