Laurel Road to Offer Student Loan Refinancing Benefits to Aon Affinity Healthcare Clients

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Laurel Road, a digital lending platform and brand of KeyBank, has joined with Aon Affinity, a division of Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading professional services firm, to bring a new student loan refinancing offer to Aon Affinity's Nurses Service Organization (NSO) and Healthcare Providers Service Organization (HPSO) clients. The program will include a special discount on student loan refinancing rates through Laurel Road's acclaimed digital lending platform, that together with Laurel Road's already low rates could help healthcare professionals potentially save thousands over the life of their loans.1

"Laurel Road is delighted to bring our extensive resources to Aon Affinity clients," said Paul Bamundo, senior vice president and head of business development for Laurel Road. "Through this offering, healthcare professionals could maximize savings over the life of their loans and gain peace of mind through the time saved by using Laurel Road's intuitive digital platform."

As national student debt exceeds $1.6 trillion, student loans are a pervasive issue impacting millions nationwide. According to a Laurel Road survey, less than half (44%) of millennials with student loans fully understood their repayment timelines before taking on debt to pay for college. For healthcare employees, concerns for financial wellbeing are magnified during these unprecedented times. This innovative program will allow Aon Affinity clients to leverage Laurel Road's digital platform to provide essential financial resources for healthcare professionals.

"We are excited to provide Laurel Road's impactful benefits to our customers," said Michael Loughran, President of Aon Affinity's Healthcare Division. "Delivering quality products and services that help to meet the insurance needs of our healthcare clients is at the core of what we do every day. Laurel Road is a great addition to Aon Affinity Healthcare's portfolio of resources and one that can significantly help our customers achieve their financial goals."

Laurel Road recently announced a series of initiatives to help support financial goals and mental well-being for frontline hospital workers and healthcare professionals impacted by COVID-19. The company has had an important strategic focus on the healthcare professional sector since Laurel Road began originating loans in 2013 and through this work has developed a deep understanding of their unique financial needs, especially when it comes to student loans.

