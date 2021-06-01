Laurel Springs School Appoints Arra G. Yerganian as President

Based in San Jose, Calif., Yerganian has been widely recognized for his innovative work in the healthcare and higher education industries, having previously served in executive roles with companies such as Tivity Health, Sutter Health, One Medical, and University of Phoenix.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arra Yerganian as the President of our organization," said Megan O'Reilly Palevich, M.Ed., Head of School at Laurel Springs. "As we continue to expand our academic offerings and enable more students to benefit from our programs, Arra will be instrumental in advancing our mission as a leading online private school serving a global community of learners."

Boasting more than 25 years of experience in developing seamless consumer journeys and driving customer acquisition and retention, Yerganian serves as a regular contributor to influential publications such as Ad Age and Forbes , and he has delivered keynote speeches at major industry conferences including the 2019 Brand Innovators Roundtable @ Cannes and the 2018 Brand Innovators Summit at SXSW. Yerganian also serves as a member of the Dean's Advisory Board at Boston University's School of Public Health.

At Laurel Springs, Yerganian plans to combine his professional expertise with his passion for education and a lifelong love of learning to drive the school's continued growth and success.

"There is no substitute for the foundational gift that this organization gives young people, allowing them to integrate their passions and pursuits, social-emotional learning, and rigorous academics within a comprehensive, purpose-driven education at Laurel Springs," said Yerganian.

A resident of the Silicon Valley, Yerganian also sees opportunities for collaboration within the larger technology community, with innovation at the heart of the online learning experience.

"Silicon Valley is the birthplace of creators, ideators, and innovators; it's in the DNA of Northern California," said Yerganian. "With students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries worldwide, we can't wait to see how those forces—creativity and innovation—materialize into partnerships with Laurel Springs. This will demonstrate to the global community that, irrefutably, high quality online learning is the future of education."

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is an accredited private online school offering a challenging K-12 and Postgraduate academic program that engages global learners and values students as individuals. Our school is designed for the college preparatory student who wishes to grow and excel academically and personally while maintaining a flexible schedule. Laurel Springs has an outstanding record of placing its graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice in the U.S. and throughout the world.

