Laurel Vista Apartments Brings Critical Affordable Housing to Beaumont Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kittle Property Group, Inc. headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest development in Beaumont, Texas: Laurel Vista. This development is the company's third property in Beaumont, joining Old Dowlen Cottages and Cypress Place.

Laurel Vista is located at 3400 Veterans Circle and is a new construction community open for residents 55 and over. Construction began on the property in early 2020 and all units were completed in February 2021. The on-site property team began accepting leasing applications for all units beginning in February 2021.

"Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic have shown us that affordable housing is more critical to the stability of our communities than ever," said a Kittle Property Group representative. "We are proud to continue serving the residents of Beaumont."

The property features 69 newly constructed apartment homes in both one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 795 square feet in a one-bedroom to 1,554 square feet in a spacious two-bedroom/two-bathroom home. A total of 60 apartments are available at income-based rates, with nine available at full market rates. Detached garages and on-site storage units are also available for rent.

Each apartment home comes with a wealth of amenities available to residents. Residents will enjoy walk-in closets, wood-look floors, an open kitchen and living area, and washers and dryers in each unit. Laurel Vista is also a pet friendly community, so residents can enjoy life with their favorite furry companions.

Community amenities at Laurel Vista include an on-site fitness center, business center, picnic pavilion, community room, dog park, and more. Management staff also hosts monthly community events to promote a friendly and welcoming atmosphere!

Residents will enjoy a centralized location in Beaumont with easy access to Interstate 10 through the city. The property is located on a bus line and has restaurants, hospitals, banks, and more very close by. The Phelan West Shopping Center is also located within one mile of the property. The property was designed with the goal of making our residents' lives easier and more convenient. Our team is ready to assist prospective residents and answer any questions they have.

Communities like Laurel Vista are often the result of collaboration and partnership between multiple entities. In this case, Kittle Property Group, Inc. was awarded $10M in tax credits (to be given over a 10-year period) from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) to build Laurel Vista.

Applications are currently being accepted for all prospective residents age 55 and over. For leasing information please contact the property at 833-958-3604 or visit their website.

About Kittle Property Group, Inc.

With roots going back to 1948, Kittle Property Group is a national leader in bringing together community, financial and government partners with innovative plans to develop, construct and manage quality, affordable and market-rate multi-family apartment homes that serve as a catalyst to local economies by sustaining families, neighborhoods and businesses. Kittle Property Group, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, owns and manages more than 18,000 apartment homes, providing homes to 30,000 family members in 19 states, and invested capital of more than $2.5 billion.

