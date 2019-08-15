SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chasnoff, Mungia, Pepping & Stribling, LLP proudly announces the addition of Lauren A. Valkenaar as a named partner in the Firm. The Firm will rename itself as Chasnoff, Mungia, Valkenaar, Pepping & Stribling, LLP (Chasnoff | Stribling).

Valkenaar's practice focuses on complex commercial litigation concerning contractual provisions, breach of fiduciary duties and fraud for clients across many industries, including technology, cybersecurity, real estate, construction, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, financial institutions and transportation.

Lauren A. Valkenaar Joins Chasnoff, Mungia, Pepping & Stribling, LLP as Partner

After graduating as valedictorian from St. Mary's School of Law, Valkenaar gained a wealth of litigation experience at one of the world's largest and most prestigious law firms, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP. Her skills and commitment to her clients have been repeatedly recognized, placing her on SA Scene Magazine's "Best S.A. Lawyers" and "Rising Star" lists for Business & Commercial Litigation the past three years. Her law school alma mater also recognized her as a "10 Under 10" honoree in 2017 and she was recently featured in San Antonio Woman Magazine as a top female litigator.

Valkenaar previously served as president of Defense Counsel of San Antonio and currently serves on the board of directors for Respite Care of San Antonio. She is a member of Leadership San Antonio's Class 44 and is an active member of the Bexar County Women's Bar Association, American Bar Association, and San Antonio Bar Association.

On her decision to join the Firm, Valkenaar explained: "I was impressed by the caliber of commercial cases the Firm attracted, the Firm's many courtroom successes and its sustained growth. I'm most excited about the quality and depth of talent at the Firm and its commitment to cultivating the best litigators. I look forward to getting to work and continuing to provide top level service to my clients."

The managing partner of the Firm, Manuel Mungia, commented on Valkenaar's addition stating: "Lauren's addition is a significant milestone in the continued growth of the Firm. With a proven track record of achieving successful results for her clients in a wide range of business disputes, Lauren has earned the respect of the bar and loyalty from her business clients. Her exceptional courtroom skills and focus on practical solutions fit perfectly with the Firm's core mission and further strengthen the Firm's commitment to serving the local business community. We are thrilled to be adding such an amazing talent to the Firm and look forward to her leadership of our thriving commercial litigation group."

About Chasnoff, Mungia, Valkenaar, Pepping & Stribling, LLP

Chasnoff, Mungia, Valkenaar, Pepping & Stribling, LLP is a San Antonio, Texas-based boutique litigation firm focusing on complex, commercial and business disputes. As a sophisticated and modern law firm, its trial attorneys are dedicated to providing clients with high-value legal services focused towards business minded solutions. To learn more, please visit Valkenaar's bio here .

