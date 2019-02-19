LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Lauren Ozbolt, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Psychiatrist in the field of Medicine in recognition of her role in her private practice. Working to cure mental illness, Dr. Ozbolt's practice focuses on the treatment of Depression, Anxiety and Eating Disorders.

Mentored by Dr. Joel Jahraus, Dr. Ozbolt specializes in the evidence-based treatment of mood, anxiety and eating disorders. Respected among the medical community, Dr. Ozbolt presents nationally at IAEDP Symposiums and has served as an expert witness for eating disorder cases. Amassing over 10 years of experience in her field, Dr. Ozbolt works tirelessly to be an emphatic and compassionate medical provider while offering comprehensive and individually tailored care.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Ozbolt earned her Bachelor's Degree as the Magna Cum Laude from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Following that, Dr. Ozbolt received her Medical Doctorate in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Next, Dr. Ozbolt completed her residency in the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine where served as Chief Resident. And finally, Dr. Ozbolt finished her Psychiatry Residency at the University of Miami--Miller School of Medicine. Board certified in Adult, Child, and Adolescent Psychiatry, Dr. Ozbolt is also a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist (CEDS) through the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals (IAEDP) and a Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association (FAPA).

To continue her professional development, Dr. Ozbolt is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Academy for Eating Disorders, The National Eating Disorders Association, The International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals, the Florida Psychiatric Society, the Southern California Psychiatric Society--Alpha Omega Alpha. Dr. Ozbolt is a Diplomat of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and of the American Board for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. Giving back to her community, Dr. Ozbolt is Charitable to the Oak House Ministry.

Renowned in her field, Dr. Ozbolt holds the honor of Chief Fellow of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; Dr. Ozbolt has also achieved the Clinical Scholar Award at Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Research Symposium, the T. Byram Karasu Award in Psychotherapy, and the American Medical Women's Association Glasglow-Rubin Achievement Citation.

Dr. Ozbolt dedicates this recognition to her husband, Sean, and her daughters, Ava and Eliza.

