Lauren Stansell Serves as 2021 President of the Financial Planning Association® of San Francisco

Lauren is fit to excel at this position. Her responsibilities as President are not unlike her responsibilities as a Financial Planner, and she has been successfully serving Clients and building meaningful relationships with them throughout her eight-year career. In her work with Clients, Lauren regularly leads meetings, prepares and monitors a Client's financial plan and investments, and works with Clients and other professionals on their team to achieve their goals and pursue their Live Big ® life.

Additionally, Lauren has been a devoted member of the Financial Planning Association since 2011 and has held a number of leadership roles within its various organizations. In college, Lauren co-founded the FPA Student Chapter at Virginia Tech and served as the first President of the organization. As a professional, she has served as the Co-Director of NexGen for the FPA of the National Capital Area, Director of Marketing and Communications for the FPA of San Francisco, and was the President-Elect of the FPA of San Francisco in 2020. She is also a graduate of FPA's Residency Program and had the honor of serving as a Mentor to the Residents at the June 2019 Residency Program.

In talking about her role as President and her commitment to FPA, Lauren shared, "FPA is such a good way to meet and engage with professionals with similar interests, learn from and share with others, and get new ideas. It is a very important community to me, and I am excited to continue my involvement."

