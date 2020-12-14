Lauren Tucker, Founder and CEO of Do What Matters Becomes an Honorary Fellow at the University of Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lauren Tucker, founder and CEO of Do What Matters , a strategic management consultancy designed to help marketing services agencies turn diversity into actions that drive growth, has accepted an Honorary Fellowship in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin College of Letters and Science. In the role, Tucker will be sharing her expertise on diversity and inclusion in strategic communication as she develops her ongoing book project highlighting successful case studies of corporate diversification around the country, as well as giving a series of seminars and interacting with both graduate and undergraduate students. A 1993 graduate of the doctoral program at the School of Journalism and Mass communication, Tucker assumed the position on December 1, 2020.

"It is one of the highlights of my career to return to the University of Wisconsin and assume an Honorary Fellowship in the same school in which I earned my doctorate. My time in the program has served as a strong foundation and has informed my perspective on the transformative work that must be done in the industry," said Tucker. "I look forward to bringing my experience and insight gained in transcultural marketing to inspire, inform, and, most importantly, teach the next generation of graduate and undergraduate students of the disparity that opportunity hoarding creates in the industry as a whole and how we can spur transformational change, rather than transactional remedies, to make a lasting impact."

As founder and CEO of Do What Matters, Tucker has earned a highly respected reputation across the marketing industry as the go-to resource for real and honest cultural change. The organization goes beyond standard diversity and inclusion programs and provides customized inclusion roadmaps and action plans to enhance culture, improve operations and help companies and agencies get back to the business of growth.

"The time for 'Diversity Theatre' has come and gone," said Tucker. "Do What Matters doesn't focus on raising consciousness of disparities in D&I, but rather on operational change and talent management to directly address areas of improvement through innovative solution-building strategies and strengths-based insights."

As an Honorary Fellow in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin College of Letters and Science, Tucker will be collaborating with Professor Dhavan Shah in the Mass Communication Research Center (MCRC) along with School of Journalism and Mass Communication Director Hernando Rojas and Professor Hermant Shah.

"We are excited to have Lauren Tucker among us as an Honorary Fellow of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication," said Director Rojas. "Her work regarding inclusion within strategic communication industries is of vital importance, and we are honored to collaborate with her in these efforts."

The School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin College of Letters and Science Fellowship Program is highly respected across the country. Their stellar reputation allows the school to involve outstanding professionals, researchers and academics from all over the world in cutting-edge projects that further the Wisconsin Idea: the belief that education should influence people's lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

"Lauren Tucker's appointment as an honorary fellow in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication is a step forward in our mission to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in the College of Letters and Science. Her research topic is timely and critically important to the field of strategic communications, both here at UW–Madison and in the world of business. We are proud to have Lauren as an alumna, and I am thrilled to welcome her back to the College of Letters and Science," said Eric Wilcots, Dean of the College of Letters and Science at UW–Madison.

