Lauren Webb Joins The Quell Foundation Board of Directors

FALMOUTH, Mass., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quell Foundation is honored to announce the following leadership changes effective February 1, 2021. Formerly a member of The Foundation's Executive Advisory Board, Lauren Webb, M.A., CCM, CMAC, will transition to the Board of Directors, taking on the role of Secretary.

"Lauren's familiarity with the community, along with her proven leadership capabilities make her an excellent board member candidate," said The Quell Foundation CEO, Kevin M. Lynch. "It is our honor to elevate Lauren to this position within Quell's leadership."

The Quell Foundation is honored to announce the following leadership changes effective February 1, 2021. Formerly a member of The Foundation's Executive Advisory Board, Lauren Webb, M.A., CCM, CMAC, will transition to the Board of Directors, taking on the role of Secretary.

"Though mental illness is not a choice, the stigma, prejudice, and ignorance which surrounds it absolutely are," said Webb. "I am so honored to be afforded the opportunity to participate more fully in The Quell Foundation, an organization wholly and passionately invested in changing this injustice in the world."

As the Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition & Customer Care for Mindoula Health , Lauren manages key customer relationships and provider recruiting. The first employee hired by Mindoula's Founder & CEO, Steve Sidel, Lauren has launched each of the company's enterprise businesses as a skunkworks project, transitioning into an enterprise relationship role once market traction has been achieved. Programs Lauren has launched this way include Mindoula's Population Health Management Program, Interpersonal Violence Reduction Program, Sickle Cell Disease Management Program, Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program, Collaborative Care Program, Coaching and Supported Self-Care Program, and most recently, Mindoula's Opioid Use Disorder Program. Lauren is a former Psychiatric Rehabilitation Counselor at O'Connor Associates, former Vocational and Residential Counselor for individuals with chronic mental illness at Cornerstone Montgomery, and former Residential Counselor at an outpatient housing program associated with McLean Hospital. Lauren holds a Masters Degree in Educational and Developmental Psychology from Boston College and Certifications from the Commission For Case Manager Certification, The Center for Case Management, and the International Traumatology Institute at the University of South Florida.

The Quell Foundation, Inc.

The Quell Foundation strives to reduce the number of suicides, overdoses, and the incarceration of people living with a mental health illness. We work to accomplish this by encouraging people to share their stories, increasing access to mental health services, providing a pipeline of future mental health care professionals, and training first responders to recognize mental health crisis warning signs amongst their own.

Visit www.TheQuellFoundation.org to learn more about the Masquerade Ball, the "Lift the Mask - Portraits of Life with Mental Illness" documentary, or for general information about the Foundation. The Quell Foundation, Inc. is a National 501(c)(3) not-for-profit foundation - Tax ID 47-5127883

Media contact:

Sarah Marshall

[email protected]

330-691-0218

SOURCE The Quell Foundation

Related Links

http://www.thequellfoundation.org

