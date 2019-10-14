Laurie Weston Davis Joins RateMyAgent

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RateMyAgent, an agent review and marketing platform for real estate professionals to generate, aggregate, and syndicate client reviews, today announced that Laurie Weston Davis has joined the company as vice president of industry relations. This hire shows a deep commitment to the U.S. market to understand and align with the needs of today's real estate agent in a changing digital landscape.

"There are few people in this industry who have participated in nearly every aspect of real estate as Laurie has done," said Mark Armstrong, co-founder and chief executive officer of RateMyAgent. "She has served as an agent, broker, local REALTOR® Association president, GeekyGirl, vendor board member and investor, and Inman influencer. She's able to share this breadth of knowledge as we build an agent-centric, comprehensive reviews platform."

Laurie got her start in real estate over thirteen years ago while working with a small independent brokerage. She transitioned her business to a large franchise brokerage where she launched The Geeky Girls, given her aptitude for understanding and teaching emerging real estate technologies. Since then, she's become a sought after speaker, and highly regarded industry influencer. In addition to her role with RateMyAgent, Laurie serves as the CEO/Broker/Owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Lifestyle Property Partners in Pinehurst, North Carolina.



"I know how important reviews are to my business," said Laurie Weston Davis. "When I learned more about the mission of RateMyAgent, I knew it was a partnership I wanted to be part of. Not to mention, the Australian leadership has a heart of gold. They are an absolute delight to build with."

Savvy agents understand the power of third-party validation and social proof. Therefore, client reviews are a critical component of any digital strategy. From ranking in search to establishing professional credibility, RateMyAgent simplifies the process and maximizes reach across all digital platforms such as social media, ad networks, and websites. Agents can focus their effort on delivering incredible consumer experiences and allow the automated platform to ensure transparency for future clients.

RateMyAgent is endorsed by the 2019 REACH program by the National Association of Realtors®

About RateMyAgent

RateMyAgent is an Australia-based review platform now expanding rapidly in the United States. In Australia, RateMyAgent is used by agents who sell 80% of property across Australia and get reviews for 1 in 3 homes sold nationally. RateMyAgent launched in the United States in 2018 and has partnerships with MLS's from Florida to California, including CRMLS, the countries largest MLS. They are the first review platform to be included in NAR's REACH Accelerator Program. RateMyAgent is listed on the Australian stock exchange. More information about RateMyAgent can be found at www.ratemyagent.com

SOURCE RateMyAgent

Related Links

https://www.ratemyagent.com

