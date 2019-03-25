Lavazza launches first cold brew coffee made with sustainably sourced coffee beans from Colombia

Lavazza's cold brew provides a refreshing caffeine boost made with 100% washed Arabica coffee beans from Colombia. The blend serves as Lavazza's introduction to the growing cold brew market and will be made available with equipment to all Lavazza-serving establishments to maintain its fresh and delicious taste. The blend will be available in traditional and nitro cold brew formats. The nitrogen-infused variety adds a rich, creamy taste and a long-lasting cascading effect. With notes of grapefruit, red fruits, bergamot and honey, the smooth aromatic profile provides characteristics that are more likely to be enjoyed without added sweeteners and dairy.

"Lavazza is committed to developing blends that speak to the needs of coffee lovers," said Davide Riboni, President and CEO of Lavazza Americas. "With US cold brew consumption on the rise, we created ¡TIERRA! Colombia Cold Brew as a delicious solution that not only has spectacular taste, but tells the true story of sustainability in every drink."

The new blend is one of the first cold brews certified by the Rainforest Alliance, the international non-profit organization that works to conserve biodiversity and promote rights and welfare of workers, their families and communities. Made from Lavazza's newest blend, ¡TIERRA! Colombia, the cold brew offering contains coffee from the Colombian Meta region, where Lavazza continues to help farming families restore their plantations and create sustainable work conditions. The ongoing ¡TIERRA! Project has helped over one hundred Colombian farming families rebuild coffee plantations and worked to improve healthcare, as well as bringing drinking water to plantations and villages.

Lavazza ¡TIERRA! Colombia is now available for purchase by food service professionals with options to serve the blend through table top and freestanding machines. In addition to traditional iced and nitro cold brew options, ¡TIERRA! Colombia will also be available in standard whole bean and ground blends in all US restaurants and cafés where Lavazza is served.

About Lavazza Group

Established in 1895 in Turin, the Italian coffee company has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Among the world's most important roasters, the Group currently operates in more than 90 countries through subsidiaries and distributors, with 63% of revenues coming from markets outside of Italy. Lavazza employs a total of over 4,000 people with a turnover of €2.0 billion in 2017.

Lavazza created the concept of blending — or in other words the art of combining different types of coffee from different geographic areas — this continues to be a distinctive feature of most of its products. The company also has over 30 years' experience in production and sale of portioned coffee systems and products. It was the first Italian business to offer capsule espresso systems. Lavazza operates in all business segments: at home, away-from-home and office coffee service, always with a focus on innovation in consumption technologies and systems.

