LáVita Gardner Releases Debut Book "Affirmations for Ambitious Black Women"

Gardner's mission with the release of 'Affirmations for Ambitious Black Women' is to remind Black women to stand in the light of your ambition and thrive.

Readers have described Affirmations for Ambitions Black Women as a motivational mastery of generational wisdom and affirmations. Heartened by the election of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the first black woman elected to the second highest office of the United States, Gardner encourages readers to be unapologetic in their ambition, break old barriers, and shatter glass ceilings in their industry.

About the Book

Affirmations for Ambitious Black Women is available on Amazon USA [https://amzn.to/2VCJlpC] and digitally at ambitiousblackwomen.com.

About the Author

LáVita Gardner is an award-winning communications strategist and advocate for vulnerable communities. During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Gardner was selected by the Biden for President Campaign as a Maryland At-Large Delegate for the 2020 Democratic National Convention and led communications, as a volunteer, for Maryland Women for Biden-Harris.

She started her career in the office of Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (DC), who is ranked as one of the most influential members of the U.S. House of Representatives and one of the 100 most important American women in Washington D.C. In her time with the Congresswoman's office, she made a strong mark that has followed her throughout her professional career. Gardner now leads The Experience Architect, previously MyGreenApple, a strategic communications firm in the Greater Washington, DC region. Under her leadership the company has worked with highly visible sports and entertainment brands, athletes, entertainers, and government agencies.

