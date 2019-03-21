LAVLE Developing Solid Electrolyte Battery Energy Storage For The Marine Market

Greatly increased energy density

Much higher degree of safety due to unique separator

Allows for a very high depth of discharge

Faster charge rates

Enables the use of non-flammable electrolytes

Greatly extended life cycle

Much lower volume and weight - novel integration schemes possible

Low losses within a wide ambient temperature range

LAVLE's world-class team has been working on the packaging formats and management solution for the past 9 months. The company plans to release the commercial version of the SEB ESS within 12 months. The team is utilizing the company's Marine Electric Propulsion Simulation (MEPS) Laboratory located in Newport News, Virginia to prototype, test and characterize the performance of this ESS. The company has engaged DNV-GL to start initial evaluation of the cells and application.

Currently, SEB cells are being supplied from the 3DOM plant in Japan and then packaged in Anacortes, WA. LAVLE with 3DOM is in the process of selecting a larger manufacturing site in order to satisfy the company's long-term vision to produce and package the separator and SEB cells within the USA.

LAVLE is a joint venture company that combines advanced energy storage technologies from the Japanese company 3DOM that has state-of-the-art technology of battery cells with the best-in-class marine engineering, design, and systems integration services of Ockerman Automation to provide products and services to the defense, oil and gas, renewable energy, and marine transportation markets.

