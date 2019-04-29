LAVLE Establishes New Energy Storage System Fabrication Facility in Washington

ANACORTES, Wash., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LAVLE USA, Inc. has announced plans to bring into operation a more than 50,000 square foot fabrication and testing facility in Skagit County, Washington. LAVLE recently announced that it is developing the world's first solid-electrolyte battery (SEB) energy storage system (ESS) for the marine market, and these ESS will be packaged at this facility, using cells initially imported from Japan. This fabrication and assembly facility is anticipated to support 50 new jobs, while also generating broader economic activity including through construction of the new building.

"As a Washington company, LAVLE looks forward to expanding its operations in Skagit County," said Jason Nye, CEO of LAVLE. "Our new fabrication facility is an important step forward towards commercialization and deployment of LAVLE's SEB energy storage system. We are excited to be developing our technology solutions and building these products right here in Washington."

The new LAVLE facility includes an existing 28,535 square foot building, located near Skagit Regional Airport. Later this year, LAVLE will begin construction of an adjacent new 22,000 square foot building. At this facility, LAVLE and its joint venture partner, Ockerman Automation, will construct and conduct testing of engines, generators, drives, motors, bridge control stations, and engineering control stations, with the goal of manufacturing and testing complete vessel powertrain and control systems. These activities will build the foundation for LAVLE's future establishment of full-scale separator and solid-state energy storage system manufacturing operations in the United States.

"From maritime to forest products, technology innovation is driving growth and new business opportunities across all of our key industry sectors," said Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown. "I congratulate LAVLE on their expansion in Skagit County. This is yet another example of Washington's outstanding clean tech ecosystem leading the transition to a low-carbon future, and strengthening communities in every region of the state."

"Attracting manufacturing industries to support our local economy is important for our community and for the future of Skagit County," said Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen. "We're pleased that LAVLE wants to invest in our county to continue its growth in the high-tech marine industry."

"LAVLE represents two of EDASC's target sectors: clean tech and maritime. LAVLE's groundbreaking and unsurpassed R&D makes it the only U.S. company doing what they do in advancing battery storage and electric vessels – and they're doing it right here in Skagit County, Washington," said John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County. "We are honored to support LAVLE's growth in Skagit and in our state."

LAVLE USA, Inc., is a joint venture company that combines advanced energy storage technologies from the Japanese battery technology company 3DOM with the best-in-class marine engineering, design, and systems integration services of Ockerman Automation to provide products and services to the defense, renewable energy, and marine transportation markets.

