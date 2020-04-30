Lavoro Technologies Completes QLogiX Intellectual Property Acquisition

HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LavoroTechnologies, the oil and gas industry's leading SaaS solution provider for upstream and midstream companies, announced today that it has completed the purchase of QLogiX intellectual property from Flow Data Inc. With the acquisition, Lavoro has delivered a solution uniquely suited to the current market dynamics, which have created tremendous pressure to reduce costs, optimize production and remotely monitor and manage assets without capital expenditures.

The Lavoro Platform helps operators 'right-size' their digital transformation with a single solution proven to reduce costs, optimize production and enhance remote work productivity. With Lavoro, operators can integrate all their assets, transform data into actionable insights, and access them in real time from anywhere. Customers use Lavoro to turn inefficiencies into better margins per barrel.

Over the last three years, Lavoro has made significant improvements to the QLogiX product, which is incorporated into the Lavoro Platform. Lavoro's robust, scalable, connected and secure cloud/edge solution is proven to reduce cost and increase production — delivering quick, measurable ROI for oil and gas companies.

"By integrating QLogiX with the connected Lavoro Cloud and rearchitecting it to match the Lavoro Platform's flexible application framework, we've brought our product to a whole new level," said Eric Fidler, Lavoro founder and chief automation officer. "Oil and gas organizations can use this platform today to reduce costs and enable more productive remote work."

Key Features of the Lavoro Platform

Unified cloud and edge solution for visibility and control anytime, anywhere

for visibility and control anytime, anywhere Single connected platform rather than individual point solutions, an approach that enables operators to optimize all aspects of production

rather than individual point solutions, an approach that enables operators to optimize all aspects of production Alerts and dashboards that make the "right" data available at the right time to the "right" person for informed, timely decision-making

that make the "right" data available at the right time to the "right" person for informed, timely decision-making Individual and bundled applications to meet unique customer needs for production, fluid and midstream management

to meet unique customer needs for production, fluid and midstream management Configured applications that enable quick deployment and reduce engineering hours

that enable quick deployment and reduce engineering hours Seamless integration with automation assets, SCADA and back-office systems to help operators make the most of their existing investments

Existing QLogiX customers can continue utilizing their standalone QLogiX devices and software or contact Lavoro to discuss exclusive opportunities to upgrade to the Lavoro Platform. Existing QLogiX customers now have the option of contacting Lavoro directly for support.

For more information, visit lavorotechnologies.com and/or email [email protected].

About Lavoro Technologies

Lavoro Technologies Inc. is the oil and gas industry's leading SaaS solution provider. The company was formed in Houston, Texas, in 2016 with one goal: to help oil and gas companies optimize all aspects of the production lifecycle, from the wellhead to fluid management, through the power of SaaS. Lavoro put decades of software and energy industry knowledge into developing the Lavoro Platform, its signature technology. An "industry first" integrated, cloud and edge SaaS solution, the Lavoro Platform empowers operators to turn data into actionable insights for a single well, a field or across the entire enterprise through automation, optimization and data visualization. Customers use the Lavoro Platform to turn inefficiencies into better margins per barrel.

