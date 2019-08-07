Lavu To Launch New POS Restaurant Management System with Epson Receipt Printers at Event in Miami

"This will be the biggest product launch in Lavu's history," said Saleem Khatri, CEO, Lavu Inc. "Our solution has always been designed specifically for the food-service industry, and our latest release--Lavu 4.0--is the result of gathering feedback, listening to our customers, and devoting our time to making the best version of Lavu possible."

Lavu 4.0 addresses customer pain points and is easier to use than ever. It provides a full-featured, end-to-end restaurant management platform, which streamlines operations and optimizes efficiency for increased profits. The latest Lavu and Epson collaboration involves the new Quickstart Bundle available on Amazon. This provides a complete restaurant POS bundle equipped with an Epson TM-m30 receipt printer. This printer is perfect for the small business user, which comprises the core of Lavu's customer base. Another popular Epson product that Lavu customers continue to see success with is the Kitchen Display System (KDS) with the TM-U220-i kitchen printer and KDS Expansion Module. Lavu plans to integrate Epson's KDS and additional Epson receipt printers as they roll out 4.0 to ensure customers benefit from the modern tech solutions that both companies offer.

"Our mission is to ease the burden of day to day operations using the latest restaurant technology, and our 4.0 release will be the easiest, fastest, and most reliable platform we have offered to date, allowing our customers to focus their energy where it matters," adds Lavu's Khatri. "Epson's mobile printing solutions have proven to be a great addition for our customers, and we are excited to continue our partnership with this new release."

"With the launch of Lavu 4.0, Lavu shows continued dedication to improving its product offering with the latest innovations," said Tom Kettell, director, Commercial Channel - North America, Epson. "We are pleased our companies can continue to collaborate and evolve together to meet the needs of the modern restaurant looking for reliable and innovative POS, KDS, and printing systems that work together seamlessly, leading to improved restaurant management."

Lavu 4.0 Launch Event

Date: August 14

Time: 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm EDT

Place: 1951 NW 7th Ave, Miami, Florida

Epson representatives will be on hand for product demos and Q&A.

A few surprises will be in store for attendees as well.

About Lavu

Headquartered in Albuquerque NM, Lavu is one of the world's leading mobile point-of-sale system for restaurants and bars. Used in food service establishments in over 90 countries, Lavu is a full-featured platform designed specifically for the industry. Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in features and functionalities. With flexible payment-processing solutions, an intuitive interface, and a proprietary business management suite, Lavu's restaurant management platform is ideal for all food and drink establishments. https://www.lavu.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

For over 30 years, Epson's advanced technology has been at work in millions of POS systems around the world. Today Epson's Business Systems Division continues to bring industry-leading, open architecture, smart technologies to the point of service.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than US$10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other trademarks and/or registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2019 Epson America, Inc.

