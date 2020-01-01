NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Police Modernization Market to Reach $59.9B by 2025The Law Enforcement & Police Modernization Market – 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 revenue sources, 5 regional and 43 national markets, detailing 2018-2025 234 relevant submarkets.

New and maturing technologies, such as Predictive Policing, Crime Analytics, Next Generation 911 (NG911), Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Big Data, Data Analysis, Gunshot Detectors, IoT and Smart Video Surveillance will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities. According to the report, the market is forecast to grow to $59.9 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%.

This 1035-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global police modernization market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market. In addition, the report provides extensive and updated data on 58 Law Enforcement & Police Modernization vendors.





