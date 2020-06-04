Law Firm Celebrates Pride Month and the LGBTQ Community's Fight for Justice

HOUSTON, June. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fight for equality for LBGTQ+ people has been well-documented. Their courage and ability to overcome challenges deserve to be celebrated, but for some, it can be easy to forget that the community is more than a parade or a mass of people. Each member has a story to tell, and Patrick Daniel Law is here to make sure they are heard.

This month, their social media series "Legal Lens Celebrates" invites LBGTQ+ community leaders to tell their success stories and speak with attorneys about their fight for equality. The Patrick Daniel Law team considers it their duty to fight for justice, for their clients, and for the Houston community, and hope that this series will inspire others to help their communities in turn. See the schedule below:

WEEK ONE

June 2nd

Dr. Michael Rutledge - Cardiologist

Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT

WEEK TWO

June 9th

Frank Billingsley - KPRC Chief Meteorologist

Facebook LIVE 12pm/CT

June 10th

Michael Ariano - VP, Global Head of PR for Marc Jacobs

Instagram LIVE 4pm/CT

WEEK THREE

June 16th

Malachi Bailey - Science Fiction Author

Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT

June 17th

Adam Eveland - U.S. Serviceman

Instagram LIVE 4pm/CT

WEEK FOUR

June 23rd

Dr. Shera Carter-Sackey - Educator and Communication Strategist

Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT

June 25th

Joey Gonzalez - CEO of Barry's

Instagram LIVE 2pm/CT

WEEK FIVE

June 30th

Annise Parker - CEO of Victory Fund and Institute and Former Houston Mayor

Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT

As a leading law firm in Texas and Louisiana, Patrick Daniel Law attorneys are the foremost experts in personal injury litigation. Daniel is committed to fighting for his local community, in and out of the courtroom, and will not stop until justice is served.

