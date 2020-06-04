Law Firm Celebrates Pride Month and the LGBTQ Community's Fight for Justice
Patrick Daniel Law highlights community leaders who have fought for equality in their popular Legal Lens series
Jun 04, 2020, 08:51 ET
HOUSTON, June. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fight for equality for LBGTQ+ people has been well-documented. Their courage and ability to overcome challenges deserve to be celebrated, but for some, it can be easy to forget that the community is more than a parade or a mass of people. Each member has a story to tell, and Patrick Daniel Law is here to make sure they are heard.
This month, their social media series "Legal Lens Celebrates" invites LBGTQ+ community leaders to tell their success stories and speak with attorneys about their fight for equality. The Patrick Daniel Law team considers it their duty to fight for justice, for their clients, and for the Houston community, and hope that this series will inspire others to help their communities in turn. See the schedule below:
WEEK ONE
June 2nd
Dr. Michael Rutledge - Cardiologist
Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT
WEEK TWO
June 9th
Frank Billingsley - KPRC Chief Meteorologist
Facebook LIVE 12pm/CT
June 10th
Michael Ariano - VP, Global Head of PR for Marc Jacobs
Instagram LIVE 4pm/CT
WEEK THREE
June 16th
Malachi Bailey - Science Fiction Author
Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT
June 17th
Adam Eveland - U.S. Serviceman
Instagram LIVE 4pm/CT
WEEK FOUR
June 23rd
Dr. Shera Carter-Sackey - Educator and Communication Strategist
Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT
June 25th
Joey Gonzalez - CEO of Barry's
Instagram LIVE 2pm/CT
WEEK FIVE
June 30th
Annise Parker - CEO of Victory Fund and Institute and Former Houston Mayor
Facebook LIVE 4pm/CT
As a leading law firm in Texas and Louisiana, Patrick Daniel Law attorneys are the foremost experts in personal injury litigation. Daniel is committed to fighting for his local community, in and out of the courtroom, and will not stop until justice is served. Contact Patrick Daniel for interviews at https://patrickdaniellaw.com/contact-us/.
SOURCE Patrick Daniel Law