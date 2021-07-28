Law Firm Launches Department to Help Black Owned Businesses and Black Owned Brands: Sell More on Amazon & Protect Intellectual Property Amazon

To help Black Owned Businesses & Black Owned Brands, the firm hired Marke Sutton and is utilizing its' YouTube channel to provide information to Black Owned Businesses & Black Owned Brands. CJ Rosenbaum states that "I believe we have more information on Black Owned Businesses and Brands doing better on Amazon than any other website on earth including:

How to sell more products on Amazon

How to avoid having their Amazon Seller accounts suspended

Stopping intellectual property violations on Amazon, and

Building & protecting Black Owned brands on Amazon."

Marke Sutton states, "We are in a unique position to help black business owners thrive in the e-commerce marketplace, and with Covid pandemic, the timing is perfect."

About Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to helping people and companies that sell products on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Florida, North Carolina and in China.

Marke Sutton, 516-310-5966

AmazonSellersLawyer.com

Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C.

138A East Park Avenue

Long Beach, NY 11561

SOURCE Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.