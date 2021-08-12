Law Firm Releases New Video Guide to Help Business Owners Increase Profits on Amazon

Specifically, the firm releases free videos to keep businesses and entrepreneurs who are selling on the Amazon platform informed on how Amazon will determine if their products are genuine. Amazon stops businesses from selling on Amazon if they receive customer-submitted complaints for the authenticity of the product they have received. Often, these buyers need only use the word "fake" in a product review for Amazon to delete their product listing.

Sutton notes, "We advise business owners to take thorough care when it comes to keeping a comprehensive record to be able to prove goods are not counterfeit. On a customer experience-centered platform like Amazon, where the service offered to third-party sellers is only made possible by the platform's strict adherence to intellectual property laws, as well their employment of rapid take-down measures for infringing and counterfeit goods - being able to demonstrate the authenticity of the products you sell, or re-sell is paramount."

Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall P.C. focuses on providing free, quality information to businesses on Amazon of the fact that growing and developing a business on platforms like Amazon can pose unforeseen challenges to business owners.

The release of this new video guide is just a tiny fraction of the valuable information that the firm has made available to business owners via their YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as AmazonSellersLawyer.com. It is just the tip of the information iceberg that the firm hopes to deliver to new, growing, or struggling business owners in the online marketplace. This information can help Amazon business owners to:

How to quickly resolve authenticity issues

Stopping intellectual property violations

How to avoid having their Amazon Seller accounts suspended

About Rosenbaum Famularo and Segall P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individuals or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites worldwide. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China, and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

