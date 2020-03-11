Law Office of Jeffrey J. Downey: Trump Administration Vows to Protect Elders in Nursing Homes from the Coronavirus Despite Pursuing Policies That Put our Elders at Risk by Jeffrey J. Downey, Esq.

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, 2020, the Trump administration explained how the federal government would be responding to protect airlines, the cruise industry and corporations with potential payroll tax cuts. They also "raised the standards for every nursing home in America with regard to infectious disease" and are "deploying 8,000 inspectors in every state" to "focus exclusively on infection disease compliance at our nursing homes."

However, the notion that the Administration is going to advance better care in nursing homes flies in the face of their established policies, which have only put our most vulnerable elders at risk. Consistent with their efforts to deregulate industries, last year the Trump Administration actually rolled back regulations aimed at preventing in infectious diseases in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

The Trump administration had also promised to be tough on Medicare fraud. Yet, the Trump DOJ voluntarily dismissed one of the largest Medicare fraud cases ever filed against a nursing home chain, Ribik et al v. ManorCare, that implicated over a 500 million dollars in Medicare fraud. (link: https://www.jeffdowney.com/dojs-dismissal-of-the-hcr-manorcare-fraud-case-demonstrates-an-underlying-policy-shift-in-the-current-administrations-fight-against-medicare-fraud/ Interventions against nursing homes for Medicare fraud were common in the Obama administration, but prosecuting Medicare fraud this has not been a priority for the Trump DOJ.

Nor has the Administration been interested in protecting the rights of our vulnerable elders. Based on lawsuits alleging widespread neglect, SNFs sought to limit resident's rights to sue for injury or wrongful death by requiring that patients sign mandatory arbitration agreements in which patients waived their civil rights to sue a nursing home in a court of law. (https://www.jeffdowney.com/mandatory-arbitration-forcing-patients-to-waive-their-civil-rights-as-a-condition-of-receiving-medical-treatment). In September 2016, the Obama administration prohibited this practice. 42 C.F.R. 483.70 (n). Effective July 2019, this regulation was repealed by the Trump administration, which also decreased regulatory fines against nursing homes.

Given the lax regulatory enforcement in nursing homes and reduced fines, nursing homes are less accountable both civilly and administratively. The Trump administration also changed the practice of fining facilities for each day they are out of compliance. The fine reductions occurred even as CMS issued financial penalties 28% more than under the Obama administration.

"As an attorney representing elders who have been injured or neglected, I have seen firsthand the impact of Trump's regulatory changes. Some nursing homes do not even respond to record requests from attorneys. Rates for facility-acquired pressure wounds (also known as bedsores) and other adverse events, like fracture injuries, have risen under the Trump administration, although obtaining that data through traditional Freedom of Information Act requests is problematic under the Trump administration. In short, quality of care has fallen victim to a lack of accountability," explains Downey.

The CDC published some strategies for reducing the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/healthcare-facilities/prevent-spread-in-long-term-care-facilities.html But without additional funding and resources, an overburdened long-term care system is not going to be able to address the severe challenges that will be presented by the Coronavirus. One thing is certain: the Trump Administration's policies, while protecting big business, will end up putting more vulnerable elders at risk.

