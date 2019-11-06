Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas Named One of Nation's Top Law Firms

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Brad Jackson in Dallas once again has been named on the exclusive Best Law Firms list published by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America as one of the leading commercial litigation law firms in the United States.

The firm founded by civil litigation specialist Brad Jackson has been named among the nation's best for four consecutive years based on work for clients in a variety of business lawsuits.

Mr. Jackson has been Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization for more than 15 years. He earned his sixth consecutive appearance among the top commercial litigation attorneys in the country earlier this year in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

He and fellow firm attorney Cheryl Mann provide more than 50 years of combined legal experience in all types of civil lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs and defendants in both state and federal courts.

The firm's recent legal successes include:

In addition to the firm's work in business disputes, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson also provides extensive expertise in high net worth divorces and cases involving allegations of legal malpractice.

Based in Dallas, The Law Offices of Brad Jackson provides decades of experience representing clients in Texas and across the nation. Brad Jackson is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. The firm handles practically every type of business dispute, as well as cases involving serious personal injury and wrongful death. To learn more, visit http://www.bradjackson.com.

