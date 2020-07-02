Law Offices of Charles G. Eichinger & Associates, P.C. Open and Ready to Help

ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these trying and challenging times that we are all facing, The Law Offices of Charles E. Eichinger & Associates, P.C. is pleased to announce that they are back and operating in full capacity, and are here to serve all of your legal needs. Additionally, they have recently expanded their law firm at 1601 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 510, Islandia, NY 11749.



The Legal Team at Charles G. Eichinger & Associates, P.C. believes that successfully addressing client needs requires more than just knowledge of the law and a mastery of the multitude of rules and regulations that impact their clients' interests. Their commitment to excellence, combined with their mission to deliver outstanding client service, has earned this firm the reputation consisting of Integrity, Backbone and Results along with honest and a tradition of aggressive representation.



Charles G. Eichinger & Associates, P.C. provides quality legal representation and is dedicated to maintaining and expanding its capabilities and expertise across a wide range of practice areas to address the diverse needs of its clients. The law firm's principal areas of practice include: Personal Injury, Medical Malpractice, Real Estate, Commercial Litigation, Wills/Trusts, as well as, Surrogate practice. They are also experienced in several specialty areas that are incorporated into these core practice areas.



Charles G. Eichinger, Esq. has earned an AV Preeminent Rating which is the pinnacle of professional excellence earned through a strenuous Peer Review Rating process that is managed and monitored by the world's most trusted legal resource, Martindale-Hubbard®. In addition, Mr. Eichinger has been awarded the highest possible rating with the Judicial Edition in both legal ability and ethical standards. Furthermore, Charles Eichinger, the firm's founder, was published in New York Magazine, Pulse magazine and has been recognized in 2020 for excellent customer service and overall satisfaction as one of the top lawyers on Long Island, NY.



Mr. Eichinger wants to personally thank everyone for the opportunity to work on your legal matters, and he encourages reaching out to him "if you need anything in the future or some type of modification to your matter, please do not hesitate to contact me. We continue to grow because of our clients telling their family, friends and colleagues about our law firm."



For additional information, please visit their website at www.CGElaw.com or connect via social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.



