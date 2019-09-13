Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick Selected for 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick has been selected for the 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award in the Personal Injury Law classification by the Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Riverside Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick:

Douglas Borthwick was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1965. He graduated with high honors from Muskingum College in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business, Economics, and Religion. At Muskingum College he was the recipient of the Wall Street Journal Award and the Financial Executive Institute Award. He received his Juris Doctorate degree in 1991 from Capital University Law School where he was the recipient of an academic scholarship and was on the Dean's List.

Mr. Borthwick is admitted to practice before all of the courts in the state of California including Central, Northern, Eastern, and Southern California United States District Courts as well as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Mr. Borthwick has handled litigation for numerous corporate clients, including personal injury defense, amusement park accidents, entertainment accidents, slip and fall, vehicle accidents, product liability, construction defect litigation, mortgage and lending litigation and defense of health care providers. He has completed numerous binding and non-binding arbitrations and mediations with a high rate of success. Mr. Borthwick's current practice focuses on plaintiff personal injury, family law, and civil litigation.

Douglas Borthwick has earned the trust and respect of his clients and colleagues for his preparation, determination, and attention to detail. Douglas Borthwick's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following areas: personal injury, family law, observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving contractual preparation and negotiation; employee relations; advising Directors and Shareholders; observing, overseeing or handling of all areas of law involving corporations.

To learn more about Law Offices of Douglas Borthwick, visit www.borthwicklawyer.com.

Douglas Borthwick is AV preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards.

