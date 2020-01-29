Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Named Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas trial lawyer Frank L. Branson and The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have been singled out by American Lawyer Media and The National Trial Lawyers (NTL) as the 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers Law Firm of the Year for innovative trial successes in product liability litigation.

This 2020 award marks back-to-back honors for Mr. Branson and the firm, which was named "Trial Team of the Year" in the same practice area in 2019. In addition, Mr. Branson was named among the Top 50 Elite Trial Lawyers for Plaintiffs Litigation in 2014.

"Corporations are under intense pressure to save money by cutting corners, and that often results in less time and resources devoted to ensuring that products are safe. Thankfully, our civil justice system provides a way for Americans to hold them accountable," said Mr. Branson. "Our mission is to amplify the voices of injured individuals so that they are heard crystal clear in corporate boardrooms."

Recent successes by The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson include a $242 million automotive product liability jury verdict and major settlements in cases involving transportation crashes, oilfield accidents, and serious injuries resulting from defective products and reckless or negligent corporate practices. In the last six years, the firm has had four verdicts recognized by VerdictSearch among the Top 100 in the nation.

Law Firm of the Year is just the latest high-profile honor for Mr. Branson. He has also been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

In addition, he is the recipient of the Belli Society's Mel Award and the Southern Trial Lawyers Association's "War Horse" award. In November, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association honored Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award. He has been named among the Super Lawyers Top 10 lawyers in Texas every year since 2007 and named among the Texas Super Lawyers Top 100 annually since 2003.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com .

