Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action

The various brokers and hedge funds allegedly conspired together to knowingly deprive retail investors of the ability to invest in the open market during an unprecedented stock rise, in order to benefit the hedge fund companies, such as Citadel, Melvin Capital, and Maple Lane Capital. The lawsuit alleges that the online brokers involved froze the everyday investors out to enable the hedge funds to stop losing money when the stocks rose in value.

The lawsuit continues to allege that Robinhood and nine other online brokers failed to provide duty of care to their customers and that they purposefully harmed their customers positions in GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and twelve other stocks, such as Blackberry, LTD (NYSE: BB), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), Koss Corporation (NYSE: KOSS), and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NYSE: NAKD). The lawsuit is also alleging that Robinhood was recently fined $1.5M by the SEC, and a monitor has been assigned to watch their activities closely.

This class action is the first and only one to include all six hedge funds, all ten brokers, and all thirteen stocks.

The case is 3:21-cv-00167, Nordeen et al v. Robinhood Financial LLC et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC, a Long Beach based law firm.

If you have suffered losses or damages related to this event and would like to join the class action, or if you have any questions, please contact the Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC by e-mail at [email protected] or through their website at: classactionlawsuitrobinhood.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Gary R Carlin APC

