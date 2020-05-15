Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Move Up on 'North Carolina Lawyers Weekly' "Largest Law Firms 2020" List

DURHAM, N.C., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is pleased to announce that it has been ranked as the 22nd largest law firm in North Carolina, according to NC Lawyers Weekly (NCLW). NCLW's annual list is released after surveying law firms across the state for the number of North Carolina-licensed attorneys practicing in an office found within the state.

The firm moved one place up from the 23rd spot last year after increasing its footprint in the state, opening new offices in Asheville and Morganton. The firm now has 16 offices across North Carolina, and can be found in:

With more than 50 attorneys practicing across various practice areas, and more than 150 staff, the firm continues to grow, even as it enters into its 23rd year of helping North Carolinians with their claims. The firm boasts 18 shareholders and 10 North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialists in their respective practice areas.

"We continue to work towards our goal to become a leading state and national firm, and we are ready to tackle the challenges ahead to reach our fullest potential," said James S. Farrin, President and Founder of the firm.

About the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina, and has served more than 45,000 injured people since 1997. Many of the firm's more than 50 accomplished attorneys have won awards and are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions and Social Security Disability. Their headquarters is in Durham, North Carolina. Visit farrin.com for more information.

