Law Offices of Robert Vaage Wins Big Victory for Client John Mitchell
San Diego Personal Injury Lawyer Robert Vaage wins over $3 million in damages from Kaiser for his client, who was rendered a partial paraplegic as a result of the Kaiser system's negligence.
17:12 ET
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In October of 2018, Kaiser Arbitrator, Judge James L. Smith, retired, awarded $3,469,778 in damages to San Diego resident John Mitchell, who was rendered a partial paraplegic as a result of an 11-day delay in obtaining a thoracic MRI. According to the arbitrator's award, "The inexcusable delay in conducting the thoracic spine MRI that made the correct diagnosis possible was a proximate cause of Mitchell's current disabilities. Expert opinion to the contrary offered by respondent [Kaiser] was thoroughly impeached and is found to have been not credible."
According to Attorney Robert Vaage, who represented Mitchell in the arbitration, this case is a classic example of the failure of the Kaiser system. Mitchell was seen by Kaiser physicians on February 1st, 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th, and 17th with escalating signs and symptoms of a spinal cord compression. On February 19th, Mitchell had an MRI, which revealed a disc compression in the thoracic spine. Emergent decompressive surgery was performed at T9-T10, but unfortunately, the damage was permanent. "Kaiser's physicians had multiple opportunities to ensure that an MRI was performed. Mitchell fell through the cracks," said Vaage.
Representing personal injury cases that include medical malpractice, car accidents, elder abuse, wrongful death, and children's injury, the Law Offices of Robert Vaage have been fighting for San Diego residents and their families for over 30 years. Awarded the 2017 title of Personal Injury Litigation "Lawyer of the Year" by Best Lawyers®, Mr. Vaage has recovered more that $100 million in damages for his clients, and he has tried upwards of 70 jury trials to verdict. Mr. Vaage's firm has never lost a Kaiser arbitration. To learn more about the Law Office of Robert Vaage, interested parties may visit https://www.vaagelaw.com/attorney-profile/.
SOURCE Law Offices of Robert Vaage
