Law Offices of Robert Vaage Wins Big Victory for Client John Mitchell

According to Attorney Robert Vaage, who represented Mitchell in the arbitration, this case is a classic example of the failure of the Kaiser system. Mitchell was seen by Kaiser physicians on February 1st, 8th, 9th, 10th, 15th, and 17th with escalating signs and symptoms of a spinal cord compression. On February 19th, Mitchell had an MRI, which revealed a disc compression in the thoracic spine. Emergent decompressive surgery was performed at T9-T10, but unfortunately, the damage was permanent. "Kaiser's physicians had multiple opportunities to ensure that an MRI was performed. Mitchell fell through the cracks," said Vaage.