Law School for Social Workers - Earn CEU Credits - Hosted by Margolis & Bloom

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Margolis & Bloom to host annual Law School for Social Workers virtually this year. Margolis & Bloom is a revered estate planning, elder care and special needs law firm located in Wellesley and Boston. This event is a way for social workers to complement their skills and knowledge with the legal perspective on caring for elders, special needs and understanding the landscape of MassHealth.

The speakers include, Partner, Patricia C. D'Agostino, Senior Associate, Sarah Hartline and Associate, Laura Goodman. The cost is $30 (all proceeds to go to Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, www.FTD-Boston.org).

"We have been hosting Law School for Social Workers for many years and this year we had an opportunity to reach an even wider audience by doing the event virtually," said Founder and Co-managing partner Harry S. Margolis. "This event is successful because we see the very real need that social workers and care givers have to understand the legal landscape of the health care system. It can be very challenging and frustrating to navigate MassHealth. At M&B, we want to build collaboration with those that are caring for the elderly and disabled and empower them to do their job with efficacy and care."

The presentations are: MassHealth Community Benefits – An overview of the various MassHealth programs available to help seniors and disabled individuals to receive assistance with the cost of care at home or in an assisted living facility. (The rules have changed since last year.)

MassHealth Eligibility for Nursing Home Care – Summary of the MassHealth eligibility rules for coverage of nursing home care and ways to protect the spouse of a nursing home resident from depleting all her assets.

Guardianship & Conservatorship – A description of the guardianship and conservatorship requirements and process, alternatives to guardianship and conservatorship, and planning steps everyone can take to avoid guardianship and conservatorship.

