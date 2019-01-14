Law360 Names Outten & Golden LLP "Employment Practice Group of the Year"

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden LLP, known and respected for its representation of employees, executives, and partners across the spectrum of workplace issues, has been named a 2018 "Practice Group of the Year" in employment law by Law360. This is the third consecutive year in which the firm has earned the honor.

"We are grateful to Law360 for again recognizing our tremendously talented attorneys and the successful outcomes we've secured for our valued clients," said Adam T. Klein, Outten & Golden's managing partner. "Our repeat appearance as the only employee-side firm among the rest of the accomplished and highly regarded firms in the employment category is a source of great pride for us."

Law360 first honored Outten & Golden as a Practice Group of the Year for 2016, citing the strength and resources of its class action practice group. The firm then made the list for 2017, not only in the employment law area, but also in the bankruptcy category following its U.S. Supreme Court victory on behalf of thousands of workers whose rights to notice and compensation under the federal WARN ACT were violated during a mass layoff.

From its four offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., Outten & Golden attorneys are respected leaders in the employment arena, particularly in the financial, legal, and technology industries. Along with class and collective actions involving unpaid wages and overtime, illegal background and credit history checks, and WARN Act claims, the firm represents employees subjected to workplace sexual assault, harassment, and discrimination, as well as whistleblower and other types of retaliation.

Outten & Golden also counsels high-level executives, professionals and other employees on negotiation of employment agreements, severance agreements, and equity and partnership arrangements, as well as contract disputes and litigations. Attorneys in this practice also advise expatriate workers – both U.S. and foreign citizens – on a broad spectrum of employment issues, and the firm is a founding member firm of the Lawyers International Network for Employees and Executives (LINEE).

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, commissions, and stock/option agreements); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sexual Harassment & Sex Discrimination, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

