LAWCLERK Announces New Video Conferencing Feature

Hiring attorneys and freelance lawyers working together on a Project previously had the capability to communicate by the text chat box within the LAWCLERK platform. LAWCLERK's new conferencing feature enhances communication between the hiring and freelance attorneys allowing them to connect with an audio call, video conference, and screen share with two clicks.

"Our firm has been using LAWCLERK for nearly three years now and this video conferencing tool is a game changer"

LAWCLERK Co-Founder Talitha Gray Kozlowski noted, "Our entire team is thrilled about the ease of communication. With the LAWCLERK video conference feature, it is easier for our hiring and freelance attorneys to connect virtually than it is to connect with the people down the hall." This new feature gives users the ability to reach out faster, get work done quicker, and collaborate on complex matters. This complements LAWCLERK's Teams feature which allows hiring attorneys to create their unique Teams of virtual associates to work with on repeat.

"Our firm has been using LAWCLERK for nearly three years now and this video conferencing tool is a game changer along with the other tools they offer to make remote outsourcing a breeze," said Anne Loraditch, Managing Partner of The Bach Law Firm. "I love that it makes LAWCLERK a one stop shop and we can work with multiple freelancers to get more done and communicate with them easily and quickly through the website."

Once connected, either the hiring attorney or the freelance attorney can share their screen which allows easy viewing of documents without back and forth emails. The chat box is also enabled during the video conferencing so either user can share information quickly.

LAWCLERK is redefining the legal field by rolling out new features that ultimately help lower attorney overhead costs which allows them to pass along the savings to their customers. This is another one of the key tools rolled out by LAWCLERK, a company that keeps reinventing themselves. Outsourcing time consuming legal work such as research, drafting documents or reviewing discovery is the ultimate way to control costs while getting quality product that works with your schedule.

About LAWCLERK

LAWCLERK provides the only ABA-compliant, nationwide marketplace where attorneys can hire a freelance lawyer to help with any written legal work they would otherwise delegate to an associate or paralegal. The technology is built to comply with each state's ethical rules, and there are no sign-up fees or monthly fees. Hiring attorneys simply post a Project at the flat fee price they set. LAWCLERK provides the expertise of thousands of freelance lawyers skilled at performing a range of Projects, from simple discovery responses to Supreme Court writ petitions. LAWCLERK was founded by three practicing lawyers and is privately held.

