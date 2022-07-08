Lawful Interception Market: Growth, Demand, Landscapes & Trends | Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Lawful Interception Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the lawful interception market by Application (Services, Devices, Communication content, and Network technology) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The lawful interception market share growth by the services segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lawful interception services can serve several different networks and law enforcement agencies simultaneously and enable various deployment models of the lawful interception system. Lawful interception services are expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period because of their low cost and high adoption among developed regions of North America and Europe .

Lawful Interception Market: Major Driver

An increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception is the major driver influencing the growth of the global lawful interception market. The increasing number of government initiatives supporting lawful interception will fuel the growth of the lawful interception market size.

Moreover, in February 2018 , the Government of India announced its plan for setting up a mobile phone tracking system in the country. The system, namely Central Equipment's Identity Register (CEIR), helps to protect and preserve consumer interest and facilitate law enforcement authorities for lawful interception.

Lawful Interception Market: Major Trend

The growing popularity of virtualized lawful interception is one of the key lawful interception market trends. Cloud computing is an emerging paradigm, which offers benefits such as elasticity, scalability, and easy deployment of new applications and services.

There are a large number of physical servers that host thousands of virtual machines in this environment. This additional virtual layer inside these environments and a large number of involved systems restrict lawful interceptions and network forensic investigations, which are performed to wiretap a suspicious system. There will not be visibility into inter-virtual machine traffic and its vulnerabilities. Hence, to improve the security in virtual networks, there is a rise in the adoption of virtualized lawful interception solutions.

Lawful Interception Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.61% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 1.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.25 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AQSACOM Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Incognito Software Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NICE Ltd., SS8 Networks Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Utimaco GmbH, Verint Systems Inc., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communications equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Communication content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Communication content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Communication content - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Network technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Network technology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Network technology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AQSACOM Inc.

Exhibit 47: AQSACOM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: AQSACOM Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 49: AQSACOM Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 50: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Incognito Software Systems Inc.

Exhibit 55: Incognito Software Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Incognito Software Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Incognito Software Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Keysight Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 58: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 61: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Keysight Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 63: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 66: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 SS8 Networks Inc.

Exhibit 68: SS8 Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 69: SS8 Networks Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: SS8 Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 71: SS8 Networks Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 72: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 73: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

10.10 Utimaco GmbH

Exhibit 76: Utimaco GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 77: Utimaco GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Utimaco GmbH - Key offerings

10.11 Verint Systems Inc.

Exhibit 79: Verint Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Verint Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: Verint Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Verint Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Verint Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 84: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 87: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

