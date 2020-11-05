Lawful Obstruction Is Given Right Through the Guaranteed Freedoms of Magna Carta Article 61

GREATER MANCHESTER, England., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Author of books "Forgotten Word" and "The New System," Sam Jane Brown continues her sincere and stunning message that governments are enforcing acts that do not serve the people. Brown, in her website The Magna Carta Article 61, clearly describes the aspects of The Magna Carta Article 61 as the only true law. She is of the opinion that it is time to take back control of the world through that common law, especially, "The Right to refuse to abide by any Law, Legislation, or other Statutory instrument which has been put in place invalidly by said unlawful government which violates any Constitutional safeguard."

"So far everything I have predicted in my books is coming true with a vengeance," said Brown. "Governments are truly overstepping common law, and I don't see the media telling the entire truth. What people need to do is take back control of the governments, which are mandated to serve the people not the other way around. Imagine a world where the people could make reasonable and mindful decisions about the changing aspects of the pandemic lockdown? The public is truly disenfranchised and stripped of their rights and civil liberties."

Brown goes on to explain, "People all over the world are turning on each other. There is chaos in the streets, with right and wrong only a memory. The Devil has control and will continue to wage war through the insanity of those who think they are in power, but we know better. Why is the world not vocal when it comes to global autocracy and 24/7 misinformation? Why have there been so many secrets for so many years at the expense of millions living in poverty and hunger? What of all the lives lost? Who is responsible for that? The Devil and the Demons are running the government and are influencing the vulnerable with toxic charisma. What is going on?"

She answers the question herself, saying, "I'll tell you. When the few govern the many and the few benefit from lies and the seven deadly sins of greed, envy, wrath, pride, lust, gluttony and sloth, the devil's playthings become the norm. You can't ignore this anymore, and unless everyone bands together, the horns will sound and we won't be able to fix it."

The Magna Carta Article 61 states the right to reject what is put upon us. It begins, "Lawful Dissent provides for a simple recourse for the People." Not, "Do not demonstrate or we will teargas, shoot or crucify you." The common law It is very clear: people are allowed to voice their dissent. Rules in Article 61 were made for the people not for the rulers. Citizens have, "The Right to refuse to abide by any Law, Legislation, or other Statutory instrument which has been put in place invalidly by said unlawful government which violates any Constitutional safeguard."

Brown has written about how the devil has stacked the deck so there is no way anyone can win. Some live in a fantasy or a bubble that seems all powerful and these people deny that someone else is pulling the strings. The balance of power is not balanced at all. Global leaders and their minions do not play by any decent rules but those of, "I'll take what is mine and step over anyone who gets in the way?" Sound familiar? Who is pulling the strings? None other than the powers of darkness and true evil. Anger reigns supreme.

