LawIQ Announces Acquisition of Oil & Liquids Pipeline Data Company and Customer Growth

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LawIQ, (www.lawiq.com) a rapidly growing provider of energy data analytics and advisory services, acquired the leading liquids pipeline rate and tariff data company, Lens On Washington, to expand its widely used natural gas and liquefied natural gas analytics platform, and extend their customer base into the oil pipeline and exploration and production market. The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive and accelerate growth in 2019 and beyond.

"We are excited to bring additional value to new and existing customers with this one-of-a-kind rate and tariff data product, which will round out our offering of cloud-based analytics software-as-a-service, curated data-driven research, and custom advisory services," said Chip Moldenhauer, LawIQ's CEO. "It's clear that regulatory risks to energy infrastructure are driving a need for additional access to data and technology enabled expertise, so the industry can develop and operate more precisely, predictably and cost effectively."

In addition to the acquisition, LawIQ added multiple enterprise customer subscriptions in the first half of 2019, and launched a new research product that analyzes the viability and timing of all projects in the Permian Basin using a proprietary methodology that fuses permitting data, county land records, right of way benchmarks, and satellite imagery.

LawIQ's customer base has grown to include the majority of the major midstream pipeline companies developing and operating America's energy transportation infrastructure, as well as many upstream producers and leading energy investment firms. Their entrepreneurial team of engineers, data scientists, and industry regulatory experts continues to expand in Washington, Baltimore, and Denver.

LawIQ (www.lawiq.com) is a leading provider of regulatory and legal data analytics and intelligence services used by blue chip energy corporations and financial firms to win business, confidently allocate capital, benchmark competitors, manage regulatory risk, and negotiate procurements. Industry leaders seek LawIQ analytics, Insights, and answers to monitor and forecast regulatory, legal, and market events to help them maximize energy infrastructure returns from origination to operations.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Craig Heilman

LawIQ, Inc.

202-505-5296

cheilman@lawiq.com

SOURCE LawIQ

Related Links

http://www.lawiq.com

