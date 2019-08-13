LawLogix releases new Foreign National Portal within its Edge Immigration Case Management solution

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LawLogix, the leader in immigration case management software and electronic I-9 and E-Verify compliance, has introduced a brand new Foreign National (FN) Portal within its Edge product. Edge, an all-in-one immigration case management solution, is known for its comprehensive reporting capabilities, seamless processes and workflows and ability to help immigration professionals gain increased visibility.

The new, mobile-friendly Foreign National Portal features an intuitive interface, simple guided workflows, an easy-to-follow task list and a brand new case status page that easily tracks the most important aspects of a case.

With a focus on faster information flow and empowering the client, the LawLogix FN portal enables immigration professionals to not only process more cases, but also increase organizational agility and client satisfaction.

"This powerful new portal gently guides the foreign national through the critical process to provide up-to-date, accurate information about themselves, which in turn, streamlines communication and creates a better overall experience," said Joshua Cisneroz, associate vice president of product management, LawLogix. "This portal signifies our commitment to provide solutions that keep foreign national clients informed of their case status while permitting the immigration practitioner to remain focused on the needs of their practice and clients."

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

About LawLogix, a division of Hyland

LawLogix assists millions of people every year through its innovative Electronic I-9 Compliance, E-Verify and immigration case management software. Founded in 2000, LawLogix is a trusted SaaS provider for many prestigious immigration law firms and organizations and corporations that include over 50 members of the Fortune 500, including 3M, Pfizer, Aon Corp, Cargill, Highmark and McKesson and 2 of the world's largest retail companies. For more information about LawLogix and our suite of products, visit LawLogix website.

