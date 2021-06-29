Lawn & Garden Equipment Market to Hit $50 Bn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the lawn & garden equipment market, which estimates the market valuation for lawn & garden equipment will cross US $50 billion by 2027. The high presence of golf courses in North America, increasing consumer spending, the presence of industry players in the Asia Pacific, and rising technological advancements, will propel product usage in the coming years.

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market size is estimated to surpass USD 50 billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing customer inclination toward products embedded with new features is leading to advancements in lawn & garden equipment. Efficient and user-friendly products provide consumers with reduced operational and work fatigue. The increasing penetration of robotic mowers is propelling regional participants to invest in R&D to gain a competitive edge. The availability of improved infrastructure to enhance manufacturing operations coupled with new products with increased reliability & durability will positively influence the product application over the study timeframe. Manufacturers focus on automated & electric-powered equipment, owing to rising consumer preference for products with reduced vibration and increased comfort to users.

Playgrounds will witness over a 7% CAGR in the lawn & garden equipment market. The increasing number of playgrounds in residential communities and commercial buildings is one of the factors contributing to the increasing demand for lawn & garden care equipment. Increasing indispensable community spaces are propelling the demand for playgrounds, in turn, affecting the demand for maintaining equipment. Other operation lawn & garden equipment will hold a dominating volume share in 2027. It can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of sprinklers for garden and lawn care activities, owing to their water-saving features.

Tractors will foresee significant adoption from both commercial & residential business segments in the lawn & garden equipment market. Mowing tractors generally have a large fuel tank and justify extended operations ideal for mowing large surfaces. These can be attached with equipment such as plows, snow removers, and collection bags for mowed grass, making them an ideal option for all-weather operations.

North America will hold more than a 55% share by 2027 in lawn & garden equipment market. The presence of a high number of golf courses coupled with increasing expenditure on residential construction will prosper the regional product demand. Proliferating indoor farming and DIY activities for garden care will also positively influence regional product consumption.

Some major findings of the lawn & garden equipment market report include:

Gas-powered lawn & garden equipment will be the major revenue generator.



Walk-behind equipment will hold a major revenue share.



North America will dominate the lawn & garden equipment industry.



will dominate the lawn & garden equipment industry. Prominent industry players include Deere & Company; Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Husqvarna Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ariens Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Honda Motor, Fiskars Group, The Toro Company, STIGA S.p.A., Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings, Stihl Holding, Makita Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries (TTI), and MTD Holdings Inc.



& Decker, Techtronic Industries (TTI), and MTD Holdings Inc. Some of the key lawn & garden equipment market players are primarily focusing on new product development and capacity expansion to strengthen their market position.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Lawn & garden equipment market 3600 synopsis, 2017 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Power trends

2.1.3 End use trends

2.1.4 Operation trends

2.1.5 Product trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Lawn & Garden Equipment Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2017 - 2027

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Component suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Profit margin trends

3.3.4 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.5 End-users

3.3.6 Value chain disruptions due to COVID-19

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.4.1 Need recognition

3.4.2 Information search

3.4.3 Evaluation of alternatives

3.4.4 Purchase decision

3.4.5 Post-purchase behaviour

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 Regional pricing (including COVID-19 impact)

3.5.1.1 North America

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4 Latin America

3.5.1.5 MEA

3.5.2 Cost structure analysis

3.5.2.1 R&D cost

3.5.2.2 Manufacturing & equipment cost

3.5.2.3 Raw material cost

3.5.2.4 Distribution cost

3.5.2.5 Operating cost

3.5.2.6 Miscellaneous cost

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

3.6.2 European Commission

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 North America

3.7.1.1.1 High presence of golf courses

3.7.1.2 Europe

3.7.1.2.1 Rising technological advancement

3.7.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.7.1.3.1 Increasing consumer spending and presence of industry players

3.7.1.4 Latin America

3.7.1.4.1 International trade agreements supporting adoption of garden equipment

3.7.1.5 MEA

3.7.1.5.1 Rising government initiatives for green and sustainable environment

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 High noise, vibration and increased pollution levels

3.8 Growth potential analysis, 2020

3.9 Raw material trends

3.10 Innovation & sustainability

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.12.1 Company market share analysis, 2020

3.12.2 Strategy dashboard

3.13 PESTLE analysis

Lawn & Garden Equipment Market to exceed $50 bn by 2027

