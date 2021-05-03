Lawn Oklahoma Merges with Green Group, Creating New Partnership

TULSA, Okla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Group, a national turf care company, recently partnered with Lawn Oklahoma to further build on their entry into the Tulsa market. Lawn Oklahoma specializes in lawn care, tree and shrub care, and mosquito control services for both commercial and residential properties in the Tulsa metro. Lawn Oklahoma merged into Green Group Oklahoma , taking on the Green Group name. The company retained all Lawn Oklahoma employees and is transitioning them to Green Group.

As part of the partnership, Green Group will expand service offerings to the Tulsa market while continuing to provide the high level of service that Lawn Oklahoma customers have come to expect. Benjamin Allen, Vice President of The Midwest Region for Green Group, who is overseeing operations in Oklahoma, is excited to be expanding in Tulsa. "I'm thrilled to join forces with the Lawn Oklahoma team and to create a positive impact in the Tulsa lawn care market!"

About Green Group

Green Group is a national turf care company on a mission to lead the green industry in reimagining lawn care. Green Group thoughtfully and efficiently develops innovative and profitable outdoor services and experiences by investing in its people and processes to deliver a premium customer experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Green Group partners with independently owned turf businesses to continue providing the same top-quality service they always have, backed by a national team's support and management.

