Lawrence Theodore Petrakis, MD, FRCP(C) is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Psychiatry in recognition of his role as Psychiatrist at Lawrence Theodore Petrakis MD.

Committed to providing patients with the quality care that they deserve, the private practice of Dr. Lawrence Theodore Petrakis, MD specializes in providing psychiatric care services for the entire family. Leading a compassionate approach to those they serve, the practice mainly focuses on chronic pain management, the misuse of narcotics, and the risk of addiction. Dr. Petrakis is well-regarded for his ability to push the boundaries of convention and focus on other methods of treatment. Namely, as a prescribed method of treatment, Dr. Petrakis explores the concept of physical exercise. Dedicated to utilizing exercise as a medical tool, Dr. Petrakis developed a weighted, fashionable training suit, originally designed to wear for exercising outside of the gym. He is a firm believer in the Hippocratic Oath, "First, do no harm" when it comes to the utilization of his exercise garments.

With almost 50 years in the medical field, Dr. Petrakis has attained extensive experience as a Physician and a Psychiatrist. From a young boy with a fascination with the world of science, Dr. Petrakis went on to receive a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Chemistry from the University of British Columbia in Canada and a Medical Degree (MD) from the same institution. To further his education, he continued specialty training and a residency in Psychiatry at the University of Washington in Seattle. Later, Dr. Petrakis was a graduate student in the field of Neuropharmacology.



Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, in an effort to enhance his professional development, Dr. Petrakis is a distinguished Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, FRCP(C), and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, FRSM. He is also an entrepreneur involved in commencing startups.

