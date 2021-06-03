Lawrence Whatley New President Of Professional Building Services

"As a senior construction executive, Lawrence brings decades of multifamily and general construction experience with him to PBS," said Tai Cripps, president of Arlington Construction Services (ACS). "We are excited that he is now quarterbacking an already strong leadership team."

Whatley comes to PBS from Encompass Health, where he was vice president of design and construction. A graduate of Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, Whatley is also a Kappa Alpha Psi member. He currently serves on the REV Birmingham Board of Directors and the Vulcan Park & Museum Facilities Committee.

"I have long admired the Arlington group for its success, and, even more important, for its reputation," said Whatley. "This company is known for its integrity and for building strong relationships.

The Professional Building Services group has broad experience throughout the multifamily construction process. As individuals, our team members are recognized as professionals at the pinnacle of their trade," said Whatley, who also has worked with Capstone Building Corp., and Robins & Morton. "It's an honor to be affiliated with PBS, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

