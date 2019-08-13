Lawson Associates, Inc. Appoints New President/CEO

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lawson Associates, Inc., a national leader in nonprofit fundraising and management, today announced that Ben Casey was selected as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Casey will become the leader of the nationwide firm as they enter their 50th year in providing high-quality and expert consulting to nonprofits.

"Our nonprofits are strong. In my capacity as a former nonprofit executive and as a nonprofit consultant I have seen our nonprofits from both aspects. Nonprofits embody the best spirit and values of our nation. They help millions of individuals and families daily. They protect, feed, heal, shelter, educate and nurture our society. Nonprofits, our nonprofits, turn our beliefs into actions. To serve our nonprofits in the capacity as the President and CEO of Lawson is truly an honor," shared Ben in a recent interview.

Casey has served the nonprofit community for over 45 years. He served as President and CEO of YMCA of Greater Dallas for 18 years until 2001. He then joined the Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation as their President, providing philanthropic support for the five not-for-profit Presbyterian Hospitals and Texas Health Resources.

Casey joined Lawson Associates, Inc. in 2009 as a Senior Consultant providing guidance and management for leading nonprofits both locally and nationally. Ben brings into the President and CEO position with him the experience for philanthropic campaigns that have raised over $300 million.

Ben has a B.S.in Psychology from UCLA, an MBA in Clinical Counseling from Chapman College and Doctoral work in Macro Economics at San Diego State University.

About Lawson Associates: Lawson Associates, Inc. is a professional services firm elevating its clients' business strategies and tactics with market knowledge, best practices, and front-line execution in the areas of giving and philanthropy, organizational effectiveness, and operational intelligence. Lawson has effectively provided these proven solutions for over 50 years to organizations that include, but not limited to Mercury One, Duke University, Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters International, and Texas Tech University. For more information, please visit our website at www.lawsonassociates.com.

